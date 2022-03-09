ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford Public School students are getting a jump start on their career.

Students at East High School had the chance to find work during their lunch break on Wednesday. The school hosted its “5th Annual Job Expo.” Students were able to connect with local employers and practice their interviewing skills.

Principal Jim Parker said that, with the current economy, there are a lot of open jobs for the students to take advantage of.

“This is a wonderful learning opportunity for the kids, and it’s good for the community because the more that these students have the chance to be employed, the more productive they are for the community and for themselves and their families,” Parker said.

Any local businesses interested in participating in the expo next year should reach out to the school.