Rockford students shovel snow for elderly residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local high school students spent their day shoveling out older residents’ driveways in Rockford.

The idea was sparked when Alderman Jonathan Logemann saw someone shoveling their driveway. He recruited some Auburn High School Key Club members to join in on the service project.

Many there say it was rewarding to do something not virtual for once.

“It’s really rewarding to see the impact of your work, and this year because of COVID most of our volunteering opportunities have been virtual like free rice or other websites, and so it’s really nice to have an in-person project,” said AJ Bernado.

The Key Club members were able to shovel out 14 driveways.