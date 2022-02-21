ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students enjoyed the tail-end of their long weekend on Monday with the day off of school in honor of Presidents Day.

However, members of Rockford’s Young Eagles Success, or “YES” Club, used their free time to learn anyway. Aside from the YES Club staples of singing and dancing, kids also got two lessons in one.

Students discussed Presidents Day and Black History Month at Monday’s meeting, which gave them the tools to become great leaders.

“Sometimes leaders have to give up their days or certain time periods to do some things that are very important,” said Dianna Cole, YES Club’s director of education. “So, all of these young people understand the importance of commitment, which we teach them.”

YES Club’s goal is to set students up for positivity, character development, academic achievement and success.