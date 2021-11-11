Rockford students use Veterans Day observance to celebrate those who served

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although some local students had the day off in observance of Veterans Day, a local outreach organization used the time to celebrate those who served.

Student members of Rockford’s YES Club attended lessons centered around unity, peace and healing America.

YES Club president, Ethan Nguyen, said Thursday’s meeting had a different tone than others.

“I would say like more impactful. Because, on other holidays we’re commemorating different traditions, this one we’re commemorating… this holiday specifically we’re commemorating those who have served and like protected our country,” said Nguyen.

YES Club says its mission is to teach students positivity, character development, academic achievement and success.