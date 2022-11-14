ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has entered a new partnership to bring affordable housing to the “Forest City.”

The Region 1 Planning Council is teaming up with the City of Rockford, Rockford Public Schools and Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity plans on building 30 new single-family homes in the Emerson Estates subdivision, which is across the street from Auburn High School. RPS is hoping that teachers from the high school will purchase the new homes. A new connective multi-use path will connect the subdivision to the school campus.

The plan is also to make the neighborhood Rockford’s first all-electric subdivision.

“To make this subdivision all electric, to not be reliant on natural gas, to be able to dig geothermical wells right here where we stand to ensure that our homeowners are not reliant on natural gas in the future, that means so much,” said Keri Asevedo, executive director of Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity.

The partnership hopes to have the homes built in the next three years.