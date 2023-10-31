ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marshmallow’s Hope, a anti-suicide advocacy group, says it is going to fall a little short of its original deadline to give a Rockford-area veteran a free home.

The “Project 4114” initiative consists of volunteers rehabilitating a blighted home, at 125 Lakin Terrace, previously owned by the Winnebago County Trustee Program, into a rehabilitated living space.

The home was gutted and rebuilt, with all new plumbing and electrical on the inside and a new roof, siding, and deck added on the exterior.

Project coordinators had originally set a deadline of Veteran’s Day, November 11th, for completion.

“It would have been a perfect synergy of honoring the veterans, by giving one of their own a new house on Veterans Day. And now it’s become well, we’re still going to try to do it and hopefully we’ll still turn over at least some keys to him. That way he can come and go as he wants on Veteran’s Day and from then on. But the house will still be under construction,” said Marshmallow’s Hope assistant coordinator Robert Worth.

The non-profit says it still needs a licensed professional to install the heating and cooling systems in the home.

Laura Kane is the executive director of the suicide prevention charity organization Marshmallow’s Hope.

Kane started the nonprofit in memory of her son, Zachary Birkholz, who died of suicide at the age of 14.