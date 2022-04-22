ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford area groups and businesses are working with the City to make sure kids have something to do this summer.

The Wabongo Leadership Council will hold a “Summer Youth Program Fair.”

Wabongo says its mission is to enhance leadership capacity within Rockford’s African-American community and is named after a village in the Lobaye region in Central Africa.

Whether it’s sports or dance for the younger kids or mentorships for the older ones, organizers promise something for everyone.

Wabongo Leadership Council spokesperson Matt Simpson says there are plenty of summer opportunities that many families just don’t know about.

“We want to make sure families are aware of some of the great things we can plug into to learn some skills, to get some enrichment, to have fun, to sharpen our education opportunities,” said Simpson.

The fair will take place Saturday, April 30th at the Fairgrounds Boys and Girls Club, at 609 Kilburn Avenue.