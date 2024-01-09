ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they recovered a loaded gun after a car crashed into an unmarked squad and the driver resisted arrest by locking himself inside his vehicle.

According to police, around midnight on Sunday, January 7th, officers with the department’s Specialized Community Oriented Police Enforcement (SCOPE) team spotted a car in the 4300 block of Auburn Street that had fled from officers earlier on the evening.

Police said the officers tried to stop the car, but the driver, later identified as Jamarkie Boose, 30, reversed and crashed into an approaching unmarked squad car.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

Boose then refused to exit the vehicle, police said, at one point jumping into the passenger seat to hide a handgun under the seat.

He was later “removed from the vehicle,” police said.

A handgun, loaded with 25 rounds, was recovered from under the seat.

Boose was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing to elude, criminal damage to government property, and various traffic offenses.