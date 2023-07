ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s 13th Ward officially has a new alderman.

City council swore in Jeff Bailey Monday night. He will serve out Alderwoman Linda McNeely’s term.

Bailey is an entrepreneur who co-founded Energy For All and serves as advisory consultant to 815 MAAG (Minority Academic Achievement Gap).

McNeely died earlier this year after representing the 13th Ward for 26 years.