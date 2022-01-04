Rockford Symphony Orchestra begins search for new director

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is in the market for a new director after the retirement of Steven Larsen.

Larsen left big shoes to fill after having led the RSO for 30 years. The RSO is conducting a year long search for his replacement. They announced that nine finalists will compete for the job from around the world, and each finalist will conduct an RSO concert.

The first finalist is Yaniv Attar, a native of Israel. He will conduct the January 15 concert at the Coronado Theater, 314 N. Main St. There is also an event at Mauh-Na-Tee-See Club, 5151 Guilford Rd., at noon on January 14. The public is invited to that for an interview and Q and A session with Attar to get to know him.