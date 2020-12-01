Rockford Symphony Orchestra cancels remaining 2020/2021 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday that it would be canceling its remaining season through May 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we planned a celebration of Steven Larsen’s 30th and final season with the RSO, we could scarcely have imagined the disruption of the Coronavirus in almost every aspect of our lives,” RSO Executive Director Julie Thomas expressed. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a level of uncertainty to the Rockford Symphony Orchestra that we have not seen before, but it has not stopped the RSO from delivering on our mission to enlighten, educate, and entertain through symphonic music.”

The RSO performed two virtual concerts in the fall, and plans a televised version of its annual Holiday Pops concert.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra will offer 2020/2021 season subscription ticketholders the option to donate the value of their tickets, credit the value for next season, or receive a refund. For more information on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra, visit www.rockfordsymphony.com.

