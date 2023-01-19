ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After nearly four years, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra has found a new music director.

Yaniv Attar is no stranger to music, and now he will serve as the RSO’s music director.

Attar is also the music director of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra, and an artistic partner with the Northwest Sinfonietta.

A native of Israel, Attar is a classical guitarist who lives in Washington with his wife and two children.

The RSO has been looking for a new director since the retirement of Steven Larsen in 2019.

Attar visited Rockford last January. His first concert with the RSO will be in the fall.