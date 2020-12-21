Rockford Symphony Orchestra raises $100K

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra announced Monday that it had raised $100,000 in its fundraising efforts, and received an additional $100,000 match from the orchestra’s foundation.
The ceremonial check was presented to RSO Music Director Steven Larsen on Saturday, December 12th.
“The RSO Foundation is pleased to present this matching gift to the Rockford Symphony Orchestra – to honor Music Director Steven Larsen’s legacy and strengthen the Orchestra’s financial future – a gift made possible because of the Foundation’s generous donors and the wise stewardship of those donated funds by Foundation board members, past and present,” said Rockford Symphony Orchestra Foundation President Keith Syfert.
