ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Music fans can now get a front-row seat to see the Rockford Symphony Orchestra without dealing with crowds.

The RSO says many of its fans are still wary of leaving the house, even with the Coronado Performing Arts Center’s COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

So, digital files of performances can now be purchased for $10 apiece, or $90 for the whole 2022 season.

The videos will also help the RSO make a big decision at the end of the season:

“We are recording them so we can go back and review all of those concerts, and make sure that when we are selecting the one person to be our next music director, that we’ve got all of the information we need to do so,” said Julie Thomas, RSO’s executive director.

Performances will be available on the digital stage two weeks after the live show.