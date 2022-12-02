ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra has teamed with the Rockford Dance Company to put on a bilingual version of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas ballet, “The Nutcracker.”

Students, between kindergarten and 12th Grade, from schools across the northern Illinois region, were treated to a special presentation at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N Main Street.

The performance was given in both English and Spanish.

Chadwick-Milledgeville School District’s choral director, Scott Mattison, said the experience gave students a chance to be exposed to something they may not otherwise have a chance to see.

“At home, we’ve gone through it and talked about what the ballet is and we’ve talked about the ‘Nutcracker’ and Tchaikovsky, and we’ve talked about the different moves of ballet and that type of thing,” he said. “And when they get here. they have a better understanding of what they’re gonna do. Plus, they have a narrator here that can kind of talks them through what they’re going to see.”

Tickets are still available for “The Nutcracker” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd.