Rockford tackles food insecurity with free groceries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thousands of families have filled pantries after a pop-up grocery store in Rockford offered free food.

Nicor Gas and Goodr, a Georgia-based food waste management and hunger relief company, partnered to host the stores. Rockford was one of three cities that the companies picked to have their pop-up shop.

Johnson Elementary School, 3805 Rural St, was where the grocery store was set up. Milk, fruits and vegetables and other items were up for grabs.

Organizers said that about 11% of Illinois residents live in poverty, and that this was just a way to help.

“We’re able to bring groceries exactly where people are, give them away for free, and are able to impact them with as little effort on their part, and we plan on continuing that as long as we can,” said Betsy Neal the Operations Manager at Goodr.

Energy assistance, weatherization kits and other free resources were available at the pop-up as well.