Rockford tax preparer filed fraud claims, according to U.S. Justice Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a complaint against a Rockford tax return preparer, seeking to bar her from preparing federal income taxes for clients.

According to the DOJ, Gretchen Alvarez (aka Gretchen Trejo) and her company, Sick Credit Repair Tax and Legal Services, at 611 Fisher Ave, filed income tax returns that understated her customer’s tax liabilities by fabricating business losses.

The suit also says Alvarez fraudulently claimed some of her customers attended higher education institutions, which they did not, in order to claim education credits on their returns.

The lawsuit says Alvarez fabricated money-losing “side businesses” to reduce her customers’ taxable income.

The Justice Department claims Alvarez has defrauded the government of “substantial” tax revenue.

Acting Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.