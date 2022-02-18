ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Richard Reynolds, 56, who taught at Rockford-area Catholic schools and was also a Boy Scout camp co-director, has been charged with trying to entice a child to perform sexual acts.

According to the Kane County State’s Attorney, between September 2019 and March 2021, Reynolds sent direct messages via a social media application and asked the victim to perform sexual acts, record the acts, and share the photos with him.

The Diocese of Rockford said Reynolds was hired in a teaching position at Holy Family Catholic School but was put on administrative leave without pay, once allegations against him surfaced in 2021, prior to the first day of school. He resigned on October 14th.

At the time, Reynolds was also on the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a co-director of Canyon Camp in Stockton.

Reynolds formerly taught at St. Peter Cathedral School from August 1998 until June 2019 and All Saints Catholic Academy from August 2019 until June 2021.

Officials say Reynolds knew the victim, who was under 17-years-old, through his association with the Boy Scouts.

Kane County charged Reynolds with four felony counts of Grooming and 2 counts of Disorderly Conduct because the victim received the messages at his home in Kane County.

Reynolds surrendered to authorities on February 16th. He is due in court on February 28th.