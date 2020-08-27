Rockford teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Whitehead Elementary School teacher Heather Geary recalls the day she found out she was a Golden Apple winner. She says the whole classroom surprise was surreal.

“I was in the front teaching a math talk to my class. We were learning about division. How to do division in your head and using multiplication strategies. Just this big group of people came to my classroom and yeah and surprised me with it,” Geary said.

That day in March was the last normal day of class before COVID-19 changed everything, Geary said. Trying to teach virtually for the remainder of the year was a challenge, especially because many of her students didn’t have the technology to participate in remote learning.

“Out of the 60 kids I saw last year, about 35 of the kids actually got on to the Google classroom and did the assignments,” she said. “But I’ve been really working hard with my new teaching partner this year and we’ve come up with some creative ways to engage these students and get them involved and still be able to teach new concepts.”

Whether her class is virtual or in school, Geary says she’s confidant she can have an impact. She looks forward to a time when students and staff can all safely return to some of the things she misses most.

“Sometimes a kid will just say something when you’re just having one of those days and it just makes you laugh. They’re very insightful and just funny. They care about you a lot as much as you care about them. I do miss that connection with the kids. Having those ah-ha moments where someone that’s been struggling with something in math or reading finally gets it,” she said.

Being named a Golden Apple teacher during a unique time will make it even more memorable.

“It’s just been an honor to have been recognized for the hard work that teachers do in my school.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

