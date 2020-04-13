Rockford teachers donate in ‘no contact’ food drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford teachers are donating food to keep students from going hungry while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockford Education Association hosted a drive-thru food drive on Monday, which serves the Rock River Valley Pantry.

The teachers’ union asked all educators to stop by and drop off food items, which could help area families in need.

“Our teachers, I mean, that’s what they’re all about. They’re worried about their students,” said REA president Mel Gilfillan. “They’re doing all kinds of online work now with their kids and then, also, we want to make sure if our families in the community need some food, that the food pantry has got the resources for them. So, we’re excited to get behind it.”

All of the food collected Monday will go to the Rock River Valley Pantry.

