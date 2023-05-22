ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A first-of-its-kind workshop is coming to Rockford to help teachers cope with mental health challenges in the classroom.

The Regional Office of Education will offer a workshop to teachers using funding from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Helping teachers deal with their own “social-emotional needs” will be part of the program, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.

Allison Pierson, Vice-Superintendent of the Regional Office, hopes teachers will take what they learn about dealing with stress in their own lives and pass it along to their students.

“Mental health is really at the forefront of the needs of our schools right now, in addition, obviously, to our academics. But really, needing to work on the mental health of educators and students and families and our entire community really following COVID,” Pierson said.

The Social-Emotional Learning Symposium is being held on June 15th , at Rockford University, 5050 East State Street.