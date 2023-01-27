ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The BMO Center in downtown Rockford is a busy place this weekend as it hosts the Synchronized Skating Sectional Championship.

About 2,400 figure skaters of all ages are taking part, including some local teams, including Arctic Edge, the Rockford Park District’s adult team and the open juvenile team.

The Arctic Edge team says they’re excited to represent the Rockford area and their skating routines are “Rockford-themed,” with the adult team as the Rockford Peaches, inspired by the all-women’s baseball team, and a theme based around Cheap Trick for the juvenile team.

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” said head coach Erin Ludington. “We’ve worked very hard. I’m very proud of my teams, my skating family, and with all the support I know our stands are going to be full of people that we know, cheering us on and there is nothing better.”

The adult team competes this Sunday.