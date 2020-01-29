Rockford teen accused of blackmailing girl for child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Alexander Oglesby, of Rockford, faces criminal charges after police say he extorted sexual videos from a 16-year-old girl in New Mexico.

According to the Illinois State Police, law enforcement agents from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico asked for help with an investigation, in which a girl reported that she had been the subject of sexual extortion by an unknown blackmailer for three years.

Detectives issued search warrants to Snapchat and Instagram, which led them to suspect Oglesby.

The Illinois State Police conducted a search at a residence in the 800 block of Locust Street on Tuesday.

Police say during an interview, Oglesby admitted to threatening the victim with the release of pornographic images unless she supplied him with more child pornography.

In addition, authorities said Oglesby is currently engaged in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl from Rockford, and was in possession of 36 videos of the pair engaged in sexual conduct. Oglesby allegedly admitted to investigators that he started dating her when she was 15 and he was 17.

Oglesby was charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse and ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He may face additional charges in New Mexico.

He was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

