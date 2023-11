ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford juvenile has been accused of stabbing a 52-year-old man to death on Saturday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 6200 block of Phaeton Drive around 2:25 a.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said the suspect was known to the victim, who was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

Authorities said the stabbing was under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.