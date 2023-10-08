ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old Rockford juvenile is in custody after he allegedly posted threats towards a local high school on the social media platform Snapchat.

The unidentfied male teen reportedly made threats that included images of a BB gun directed towards Guilford High School, according to Rockford Police.

Law enforcement was made aware of the threats on Saturday. Investigation into the threats revealed the teen does not attend Guilford High School.

Rockford Police located the teen and recovered a BB gun matching the weapon displayed in the threats.

The 13-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and was lodged in Juvenile Detention