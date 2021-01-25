Rockford teen arrested for armed robbery with a BB gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old teen was arrested Sunday after allegedly using a BB gun to rob a victim walking home from a local store.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 16th Avenue and 4th Street for a reported armed robbery, and saw the juvenile suspect fleeing on foot. He was caught and taken into custody.

The victim said as he was at the intersection, the suspect approached and brandished a gun (later identified as a BB gun), and told the victim to hand over his wallet, keys, cell phone, and 2 cases of beer.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Robbery and lodged in Juvenile Detention.