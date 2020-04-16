Rockford teen arrested for gang-related shootout in grocery story parking lot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Adrian Almaraz was arrested Wednesday after police say he was part of a gang-related shootout in the parking lot of La Chiquita grocery store on S. Main Street.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the store, in the 1300 block of S. Main, at approximately 1 p.m. after hearing numerous shots being fired.

An investigation revealed that the occupants of two cars were shooting at each other, police said.

Detectives were able to find one of the suspect vehicles, a black SUV, along with Almaraz, a short time later.

Almaraz was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

