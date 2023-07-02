ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old male from Rockford has been arrested in the Friday shooting deaths of another 17-year-old, as well a 14-year-old, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives identified the suspect, who has been placed in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the department. The male has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder with an enhancement for the use of a firearm, two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

A 17-year-old male was shot and killed Friday evening in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue, with a 14-year-old male also sustaining life-threatening injuries. The 14-year-old later succumbed to his injuries.