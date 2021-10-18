Rockford teen caught with stolen gun after foot chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Camryn Bennett, 19, on Thursday and found her in possession of a stolen gun after she ran away from officers during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers attempted to pull Bennett over in the area of 3rd and Division Streets around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said she got out of the car and ran, but was chased down and taken into custody.

A handgun was recovered during the investigation, and it was later discovered to be reported stolen.

Bennett was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and various traffic charges.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

