ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford 15-year-old was charged after police found two loaded handguns.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Hoban Street around 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of armed subjects, according to the Rockford Police Department.
They found a possible suspect vehicle with six people inside leaving the area when they arrived. An investigation led to the recovery of two loaded handguns, one of which had a defaced serial number.
The 15-year-old boy was charged with Aggravate Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Dreasia Franklin, 21, was also charged with Obstructing Identification in the incident.