ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford 15-year-old was charged after police found two loaded handguns.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Hoban Street around 5 a.m. Sunday for reports of armed subjects, according to the Rockford Police Department.

They found a possible suspect vehicle with six people inside leaving the area when they arrived. An investigation led to the recovery of two loaded handguns, one of which had a defaced serial number.

The 15-year-old boy was charged with Aggravate Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Dreasia Franklin, 21, was also charged with Obstructing Identification in the incident.