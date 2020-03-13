Rockford teen charged in heroin death at Red Roof Inn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Carzell Lewis-Curtis faces charges for the overdose death of a man at The Red Roof Inn in November.
According to Rockford Police, Lewis-Curtis delivered the heroin and fentanyl to the victim.
On November 16th, 2019, officers were called to The Red Roof Inn, at 7434 E. State Street, for a drug overdose.
After an investigation, Lewis-Curtis was arrested on March 11th, 2020.
He was charged with Drug Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
Police say Lewis-Curtis was already in the Winnebago County Jail at the time of his arrest, on unrelated charges.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Sunny Skies for Friday, Cooler Saturday
- YouthBuild volunteer charged with stealing construction vehicle
- Uber to suspend accounts of drivers, riders who have coronavirus
- Masters Tournament postponed due to coronavirus concerns
- 3 men, 1 woman shot at Auburn Manor
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!