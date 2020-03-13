Closings
Rockford teen charged in heroin death at Red Roof Inn

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Carzell Lewis-Curtis faces charges for the overdose death of a man at The Red Roof Inn in November.

According to Rockford Police, Lewis-Curtis delivered the heroin and fentanyl to the victim.

On November 16th, 2019, officers were called to The Red Roof Inn, at 7434 E. State Street, for a drug overdose.

After an investigation, Lewis-Curtis was arrested on March 11th, 2020.

He was charged with Drug Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Police say Lewis-Curtis was already in the Winnebago County Jail at the time of his arrest, on unrelated charges.

