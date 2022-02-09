SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old Rockford teen has been charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, stemming from an investigation in South Beloit.

South Beloit Police said Wednesday that they were made aware that someone was sharing images and videos containing child sexual abuse via an internet app.

On Tuesday, February 8th, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce raided the teen’s home, and found seven videos of child sexual abuse on his phone.

The suspect was released to the custody of his parents pending court proceedings, police said.