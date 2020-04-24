Rockford teen charged with drug dealing at Fairgrounds Valley housing development

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Derrian Gamill has been charged with dealing Ecstasy at the Fairgrounds Valley housing development.

Police say officers allegedly spotted Gamill Thursday in the 1000 block of School Street participating in “suspicious activity,” police said.

During their investigation, police say they found MDMA (Ecstasy) on him.

Gamill was charged with a Violation of the Controlled Substance Act with Intent to Deliver.

He was cited for the crime and given a notice to appear in court.

Gamill was arrested in November of last year after he allegedly ran from police and was charged with possession of a defaced handgun.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

