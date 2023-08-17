ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford teen led police on a chase through Rockford’s southeast side early Friday morning before being arrested at his home just an hour later, according to Rockford Police.

Mahari Taylor, 18, allegedly fled from a traffic stop at the intersection of Ohio Parkway and Constance Drive around 12:53 a.m.

Police chased Taylor through neighborhood blocks, turning onto Wisconsin Road and then Harrison Avenue before escaping.

A little under an hour later, around 1:30 a.m., police located Taylor’s vehicle at his residence in the 3000 block of North Port Drive.

Taylor was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing to elude.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail without bond.