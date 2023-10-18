ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old Rockford man faces 10 charges after a stolen gun, cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine were allegedly found by police during a traffic stop.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a red Chevrolet Cruz around 10:04 p.m. on October 15 after the vehicle failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Johnston Avenue and School Street.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Steven Alston. Deputies requested Alston and his two passengers to exit the vehicle after detecting the odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle located over 100 grams of cannabis, digital scales, multiple pills identified as ecstasy and cocaine, along with a firearm that was allegedly stolen out of Rockford.

Alston was charged with three different counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of cannabis, and manufacturing/delivering ecstasy, among others.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail, where he is currently held.