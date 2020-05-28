Rockford teen faces additional charges in child abuse case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Trenton Higgins, 19, has been indicted for two additional charges of child abuse for allegedly beating and burning a 21-month-old child, who was not breathing when police arrived.

Police say they were called to a local hospital in January where the child was said to be not breathing, suffering multiple life-threatening injuries, including bruises and burns.

Authorities say Higgins was in a relationship with the child’s mother. The abuse allegedly occurred at a home in the 200 block of Guard Street.

Higgins was identified as the suspect in the case, and police took him into custody at the hospital.

He was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Child.

The Grand Jury on Thursday added charges of Child Abuse Causing Great Bodily Harm or Permanent Disability or Disfigurement, and another Child Abuse charge.

Higgins was taken to the Winnebago County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

