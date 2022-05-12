ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile male is fighting for his life after being hospitalized after a shooting early Thursday.
Around 3:29 a.m., police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street.
DEVELOPING…
by: John Clark
