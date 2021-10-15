Rockford teen hoping to win video competition and have Bindi Irwin voice his 4-H short

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Willard Rozanas, 13, has been selected as a semi-finalist in a nationwide 4-H competition for a video he made, that he hopes will feature the voice of zookeeper Bindi Irwin, daughter of the famed Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin.

The toy company Schleich asked hundreds of 4-H members to submit colorful, stop-motion animated videos featuring a tiger, T-rex, unicorn and a bull.

Irwin will add voice over to the winning entry. Willard says he’s ready to take on the competition.

“I was very amazed when I got it and that just made me understand that I can do many more things than this. This is only just the basics and I can get so much further in this now that I am a semi-finalist, I know that I can push myself farther,” Willard said.

Schliech will donate $10,000 to 4-H if the “Create Your Story” video receives 100,000 views by Sunday.

