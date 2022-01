BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — 17-year-old Evan Howell, of Rockford, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Caledonia on Saturday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 173, east of Wyman School Road. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies said that the vehicle the roadway and struck a pole. Howell died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.