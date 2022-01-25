Rockford teen in custody after multiple Monday night robberies, car theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested a 17-year-old teen and are searching for two other suspects after multiple armed robberies on Monday night.

Rockford Police said two people were robbed at gunpoint on Carmac Road Monday night, and the vehicle description and suspect information were similar to another armed robbery at a Circle K gas station.

Police said around 12 a.m., three armed suspects, described as black males between the ages of 17-24, held two cashiers at gunpoint at the Circle K, on 3819 Broadway, and took cash, cigars, and lottery tickets.

Police said one of the suspects hit a cashier with a gun.

Rockford Police confirmed the suspects fled in a white sedan reportedly stolen in Beloit earlier that night.

Cherry Valley Police said they are investigating an 11:47 p.m. robbery at Fast Mart, 2406 S. Bell School Road, and said they are “working with several other agencies to investigate a possible connection with the overnight incidents.”

Rockford Police spotted the suspect vehicle on E. State Street and were able to apprehend the sole occupant, a 17-year-old juvenile who ran away on foot. A gun was recovered during the investigation, police said.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of Armed Robbery, Felony Retail Theft, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

Rockford Police said the case is still under investigation and further details may be provided at a later date.