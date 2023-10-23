ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old Rockford man faces firearm and drug dealing charges stemming from an alleged Saturday-night drug deal and attempted robbery that led to shots fired.

Christopher Johnson is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the 5700 block of Forest Hills Road for reports of numerous shots fired around 7:10 p.m. A man later identified as Johnson arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds a short time later.

Johnson was allegedly shot during a drug deal and attempted robbery. Investigation into the incident located a loaded handgun in Johnson’s vehicle.

He was treated, released and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.