ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday, but he and other occupants of a home on Bruce Street were uncooperative with investigators.

According to police, officers were summoned to the 600 block of Bruce Street around 1:15 a.m. for the shooting, and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

No explanation for the shooting was given. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said all the individuals involved in the shooting refused to cooperate with officers. No charges have been filed.