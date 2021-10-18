Rockford teen survives shooting, but police say witnesses were ‘uncooperative’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say there are few leads to follow after witnesses to a shooting on Garfield Avenue refused to provide officers with information on a suspect.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Garfield on Friday at 7:50 a.m. and found a 19-year-old male in lying in the street, who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said witnesses to the crime were “uncooperative” with investigators.