Rockford teen survives shooting, but police say witnesses were ‘uncooperative’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say there are few leads to follow after witnesses to a shooting on Garfield Avenue refused to provide officers with information on a suspect.
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Garfield on Friday at 7:50 a.m. and found a 19-year-old male in lying in the street, who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Police said witnesses to the crime were “uncooperative” with investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.