ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford teenager has been hurt after being beaten and run over by a Saturday afternoon.

Officers were reportedly called to a large fight on Apple Orchard Lane, and found a 14-year-old who said he had been jumped by the group, and had fallen to the ground before a car ran over his leg.

The teenager is expected to be okay, and investigators have not released any information on a suspect.