ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford teens was arrested on Thursday after an argument at an apartment building led to shots being fired.

Jayvon Jones and Nasier Green, both 18, were taken into custody by Rockford Police officers, according to the department.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 3100 block of Meriday Lane around 12:10 a.m. for reports of shots fired, the department said.

Witnesses said that an argument in one of the apartments escalated and spilled out into the hallway, where the shots were fired. One of the bullets struck a nearby apartment.

Jones and Green were found inside of a vehicle in the real parking lot. Two loaded handguns were found as well, one of which had an extended magazine and a suppressor.

The teens were taken into custody. They are both being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Jayvon Jones (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Jones was charged with Battery and three counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Nasier Green (Photo: Winnebago County Jail)

Green was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.