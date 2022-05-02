ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teenagers from Rockford were arrested on Saturday after they were found with a stolen vehicle.

Rockford Police SCOP officers located the vehicle, which had been reported as stolen out of Oswego, at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 400 block of N. 2nd Street, according to the department. Two juvenile males entered the vehicle a short time later, and fled on foot when officers attempted a traffic stop. They were detained a short distance away.

One of the teens, 15, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Resisting Police. The other, 14, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. They were both released to their parents.