ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two teens over the weekend after they were involved in a shooting and one was shot in the foot.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Horsman and found Tahkarieon Bell, 18, shot in the foot.

The investigation revealed that Bell and a 16-year-old boy were walking in the area when a black sedan drove by and the occupants and the teens traded shots.

According to police, Bell and the teen were arrested and a gun was recovered in Garfield Park.

Bell was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Obstructing Justice.

The teen was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.