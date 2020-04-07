Rockford teens arrested on stolen weapon charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demarcus Barksdale, 19, and Amir Singletary, 19, were arrested Monday after police said they found guns stolen from a residence on April 2nd in their possession.

Rockford Police said around 9:20 p.m., officers were called to Auburn and Court Street for a reported suspicious vehicle. Police found the car with “several suspects” inside, and recovered two handguns, one of which was reported stolen from a residential burglary on April 2nd.

Barksdale was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and No FOID; Singletary was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, and No FOID.

They were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

