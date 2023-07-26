ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local teens used newly learned skills to help children in need.

That help came in the shape of 50 new beds for the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford. High school students taking part in ComEd’s “Tools of the Trade” program built them.

The seven-week program exposes participants to the skilled trades and utility work. It includes hands-on experience and mentorship from ComEd employees.

Organizers said that working with the non-profit is a good chance to put some of those lessons into practice.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for the young adults that are in the program to actually put their hands on the tools, learn how to build the tools, and learn how to build the beds and then, also at the same time, learn what community involvement is all about, and it’s just a great partnership that we’re going through,” said Mike Meathe, director of utility training at ComEd.

As many as 150,000 new clean energy jobs could arrive in Illinois by 2050, according to ComEd.