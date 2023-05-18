ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said three of four teen suspects were caught after eluding officers in a stolen car, and a rifle and ammunition were discovered in the investigation.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Bartlett, driving near Harrison and S. Main Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the vehicle fled from officers but was later located by another unit near Kishwaukee and 8th Avenue. Four teens got out of the car and ran, according to authorities.

A 15-year-old was caught after a short foot pursuit, police said. Two other teens, both 16 years old, were located by a police K9.

The fourth suspect got away.

Police said a rifle and ammunition were recovered.

A 16-year-old male was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest.

A 15-year-old male was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and a Violation of Home Confinement.

Another 16-year-old male was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.